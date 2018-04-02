OMG! Katrina Kaif miffed with Alia Bhatt for getting close to Ranbir Kapoor?

Just when we thought Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's friendship was for keeps, it has come to an end



Katrina Kaif and Alia Bhatt's friendship has gone sour. It is said that the gym buddies now share icy vibes. Things went sour after Kaif got wind of Alia's growing closeness to former flame, Ranbir Kapoor, on the set of Brahmastra.



Tongues have been wagging about their bonding during the shooting in Bulgaria. Kaif is said to be miffed with Bhatt for getting close to RK. Anyone who bonds with her ex does not fit in her scheme of things. Kaif and Deepika Padukone, who once dated RK, can't see eye-to-eye either.

