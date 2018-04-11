Omkar Kapoor gets friends for life with web series Kaushiki

Kaushiki chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends



Omkar Kapoor

Actor Omkar Kapoor says he has got friends for life after working on web series Kaushiki. The Viu show features Sayani Gupta, Rannvijay Singha, Mansi Scott, Namit Das, Rajeev Siddhartha and Shruti Shrivastava amongst others. "The web series Kaushiki gave me friends for life. Rannvijay, Mansi Scott... in fact all the actors of the show bond really well with each other and like each other's company," Omkar said in a statement.

"During the shooting, we always looked forward to shoot breaks as we used to get time to spend with each other. I am glad that 'Kaushiki' happened to me, just like the show it has some amazing people associated with it," he added.

The show chronicles how relationships are tested when things go horribly wrong between a group of friends.

