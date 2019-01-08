Omung Kumar: Proud to helm a biopic on Narendra Modi

bollywood

The official poster of the film based on the life of Modi was launched on Monday by Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Cheif Minister Devendra Fadnavis, Vivek Oberoi and Omung Kumar/picture courtesy: Yogen Shah

National-Award winning filmmaker Omung Kumar says to direct a biopic on Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a huge responsibility and he is proud to helm it.

Kumar, who has previously directed movies like "Mary Kom" and "Sarbjit", took to Twitter and called Modi "one the most prolific leaders in the history of India."

"To direct a biopic of a man Shri Narendra Modiji who is one the most prolific leaders in the history of India is a huge responsibility and I am proud to helm it. Vivek Oberoi to play the legend. Produced by Suresh Oberoi and Sandip Ssingh," the director tweeted on Monday.

Titled as "PM Narendra Modi", it stars actor Vivek Anand Oberoi. The tagline reads, "Deshbhakti ki meri shakti hai". The film's poster was launched in 27 languages.

The veteran says his biopic will also highlight how a man with limited experience first managed Gujarat, and then the entire country. "He's not an armchair [prime minister], but a passionate countryman who has visited abundant villages [to study problems] firsthand. These factors will be the driving forces of our biopic." Ask him if he will ever play the leader of an opposing party, and he says, "I'll do it. I'm an actor, after all."

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates