On a (film) roll

In its third edition, The 16mm Film Festival was first started in 2017 by Mumbai-and Berlin-based Harkat Studios, an alternative arts space and film production company. It is an attempt to pay homage to the medium of celluloid, something that has found fresh currency in cinematic and photography spaces world over, in the last few years.

Last year, the festival saw the screening of 25 films from over eight countries, together with workshops on film-making, script-writing competitions and talks, including one with Vikramaditya Motwane, the director behind the 2010-drama Udaan, which was shot on 35mm film. The programme for the festival this time — happening over the weekend — has in addition to its regular line-up, a few new introductions.



"One thing that we have really expanded this year, is our narrative-films section. So far, we have focused on experimental and hand-made films, which we're still doing. But this year, we have also dedicated an elaborate space to these films because we realised that a lot of them were being made using celluloid," says Karan Talwar, co-founder, Harkat Studios.

He explains further that while it was natural for them to tilt towards experimental and artistic films that have an inherent intent of playing with the medium of film, they have, over the last three years, discovered others that focus on storytelling and the script, too.



Another highlight this year, Talwar shares, is the inclusion of a segment dedicated to Straight8, a competition founded in London in 1999 and a platform for films made using a single cartridge of super 8mm. This means there are no computers, retakes or any editing involved.

The festival here, has been designed in tandem with Harkat's analogue-focused project, India on Film, which will play at the Serendipity Arts Festival in Goa later

this month.

On December 7 and 8, 7.30 pm to 8.30 pm

At Harkat Studios, Aram Nagar 2, Versova, Andheri West.

Call 8104752001

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 250 (for a day pass)

Watch out for

. Motion At A Distance by Lindsay Packer.

. An Inorganic Love Story by Lizzy Mansfield.

. Cold Mess by Dar Gai .

