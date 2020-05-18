On her birthday today, actress Sonalee Kulkarni introduces her fiancee, shares pictures with fans!

Quite a few marriages and engagements have happened during this lockdown, the recent one that comes to mind is Rana Daggubati. But we have to talk about Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who has officially announced her engagement today on May 18, and what makes the occasion a lot more special and spectacular is that she also celebrates her birthday today.

Taking to her Instagram account, she introduced her fiancée to all of us- Kunal Benodekar. She got engaged on February 2, a month before the lockdown was imposed nationwide. In the first post, she could be seen in a candid and charming mood with Kunal and the post was all about love.

Have a look right here:

In the second post, she shared the date of the engagement with her fans and this cannot be missed either:

And lastly, she shared a family photo and this is what we call picture-perfect moment:

Here's wishing the couple the heartiest of congratulations!

