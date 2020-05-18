On her birthday today, actress Sonalee Kulkarni introduces her fiancee, shares pictures with fans!
It's a double whammy for actress Sonalee Kulkarni as on her birthday today on May 18, she has officially announced her engagement and taken to her Instagram account to share some gorgeous pictures. Don't miss them!
Quite a few marriages and engagements have happened during this lockdown, the recent one that comes to mind is Rana Daggubati. But we have to talk about Marathi actress Sonalee Kulkarni, who has officially announced her engagement today on May 18, and what makes the occasion a lot more special and spectacular is that she also celebrates her birthday today.
Taking to her Instagram account, she introduced her fiancée to all of us- Kunal Benodekar. She got engaged on February 2, a month before the lockdown was imposed nationwide. In the first post, she could be seen in a candid and charming mood with Kunal and the post was all about love.
Before my birthday ends, I want to mark it by making a SPECIAL ANNOUNCEMENT!!! Introducing my fiancé Kunal Benodekar! @keno_bear à¤à¤®à¤à¤¾ à¥¦à¥¨.à¥¦à¥¨.à¥¨à¥¦à¥¨à¥¦ à¤²à¤¾ à¤¸à¤¾à¤à¤°à¤ªà¥à¤¡à¤¾ à¤à¤¾à¤²à¤¾, à¤à¤£à¤¿ à¤à¤®à¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¤¾ à¤à¤¨à¤à¤¦ à¤¤à¥à¤®à¥à¤¹à¤¾ à¤¸à¤à¤³à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤à¤¸à¥à¤¬à¤¤ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤£à¥à¤¯à¤¾à¤¸à¤¾à¤ à¥ à¤à¤à¤à¥à¤¯à¤¾ à¤ªà¥à¤à¥à¤·à¤¾ à¤¯à¥à¤à¥à¤¯ à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤ à¤¸à¥à¤ à¤¶à¤à¤¤ à¤¨à¤¾à¤¹à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¤ à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤µà¤¾à¤à¤¤à¤... à¤à¤ªà¤²à¥ à¤¶à¥à¤à¤¾à¤¶à¥à¤°à¥à¤µà¤¾à¤¦ à¤à¤¾à¤¯à¤® à¤ªà¤¾à¤ à¥à¤¶à¥ à¤ à¤¸à¥ à¤¦à¥à¤¯à¤¾...!!! #sakharpuda #engaged #palindrome #02022020 #precovid #engagement #fiancé
Here's wishing the couple the heartiest of congratulations!
