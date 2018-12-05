On the run for 2 years, proclaimed offender arrested

crime

A 37-year-old man was arrested for allegedly robbing a man of Rs 11 lakh two years ago, police said Tuesday. Mohd Sarif, a resident of Mewat, Haryana, was carrying a reward of Rs 25,000 and was arrested on Monday, they said.

In 2016, a scrap dealer filed a complaint at Dwarka South Police Station alleging that Sarif and his associates had called him to sector 6, Dwarka on the pretext of a finalising a business deal, Anto Alphonse, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) said. The complainant, along with his partner, came with Rs 11 lakh in cash and were asked to accompany Sarif and his associated to Gurgaon. While on the way, they were robbed by the accused, he added.

On November 26, Sarif was declared a Proclaimed Offender and a reward of Rs 25,000 was announced on his arrest, police said. Police got information that Sarif would come to Dwarka Court to meet his advocate. A trap was laid and he was arrested, he said.

