On World Cancer Day, Tahira Kashyap urges people to remove stigma associated with cancer

Tahira Kashyap has shared an inspiring post on Instagram on the occasion of World Cancer Day. Take a look

Tahira Kashyap. Pic/Tahira Kashyap's official Instagram account

Writer, and wife of Ayushmann Khurrana, Tahira Kashyap, took to Instagram on World Cancer Day and shared a picture of herself wearing a mastectomy scar like a badge of honour. It's an inspiring picture for the millions of women out there who have gone through the illness with their head held high and never given up in the face of adversity. See the beautiful picture here:

Along with the picture, Tahira has written a lovely note urging people to remove the stigma and taboo associated with cancer. She wants everyone to try and spread awareness about the illness and have self-love no matter what.

Tahira was diagnosed with cancer last year, and on September 22, she posted about the same on Instagram. She has been a force to reckon with ever since she was diagnosed, and has only tried to spread positivity and awareness about her condition and the illness on social media.

In an interview with mid-day.com, Tahira said, "You can never mentally prepare yourself for cancer. It comes into your life as a shocker. You have got to respect the unpredictability of life. At the same time, give yourself the power that you can bear everything." The way she has handled this phase in her life is truly commendable and praise-worthy.

