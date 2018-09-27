On world tourism day, here's a look at Namaste England which shot in more than 75 locations

bollywood

The Arjun Kapoor-Parineeti Chopra starrer started shooting from Amritsar to Ludhiana and Patiala. Then they traveled to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally to London

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

As we celebrate the world tourism day today, Namaste England showcases the spirit of tourism with having shot at more than 75 locations across the globe. While a lot of movies have been shot in London and England, the team of Namaste England wanted to explore new locations as they shot across around 18-20 unexplored locations in the movie and even in the middle of the sea.

The makers have shot across more than 75 locations across the globe. The Arjun-Parineeti starrer started shooting from Amritsar to Ludhiana and Patiala. Then they traveled to Dhaka, Paris, Brussels and finally to London.



Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra

They also shot for the film in between the Mela at Sarai Amanat Khan Dargah. The mela takes place once a year. The significance of the gathering is that visitors travel all the way from Kolkata to meet their relatives who stay in Pakistan and vice versa.

The song has been picturized in London at Goldsmiths’ company which also is the first time any Bollywood movie has been shot at this location. The trailer earlier gave a glimpse of the varied locations with sneak peeks into the colorful and picturesque backdrops.

After Ishaqzaade, Parineeti Chopra and Arjun Kapoor are all set to trace a journey across the world to celebrate their love in their second association.



Parineeti Chopra

Vipul Amrutlal Shah’s 'Namaste England’ is a young and refreshing story that traces the journey of two individuals Jasmeet and Param. It tracks their love story across the landscapes of India and Europe. It’s a fun quintessential Bollywood film starring Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra.

Produced and directed by Vipul Amrutlal Shah, the film is presented by Pen Movies and Reliance Entertainment in association with Blockbuster Movie Entertainers. ‘Namaste England' is scheduled to hit the theatres on the 19th October, 2018.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates