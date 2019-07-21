One arrested for smuggling 225 cartons of liquor in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli

crime

The accused was arrested with 225 cartons of liquor from Yamuna bridge on Panipat-Khatima highway

Representational Picture

On Sunday, a large consignment of liquor being smuggled from Haryana was seized from a vehicle at the Yamuna bridge check-post on the interstate border in the neighbouring Shamli district.

A man identified as Naresh Kumar was arrested from Yamuna bridge on Panipat-Khatima highway with 225 cartons of liquor, Kairana Circle Officer (CO) Rajesh Kumar said. A case against the accused has been registered, Kumar said.

In a similar incident, the police arrested two persons while allegedly smuggling 578 cartons of foreign liquor worth Rs 52 lakh in a truck. This comes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections in the Bulandshahr Parliamentary seat. The constituency will go for polls in the second phase of ongoing general elections, on April 18.

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) on April 4 claimed to have seized cash, liquor, drugs, gold, silver, and other items amounting worth Rs 1,618.78 crore from across the country just days ahead of the first phase of Lok Sabha elections.

According to a data provided by the poll body, the highest volume of liquor was seized from Maharashtra (over 19 lakh lt.), followed by Uttar Pradesh (over 12 lakh lt.), Karnataka (7.44 lakh lt.), West Bengal (12 lakh lt.) and Andhra Pradesh (5.55 lakh lt.).

However, the highest value of the liquor seized is Rs 35.96 crore from Uttar Pradesh followed by Karnataka (Rs 31.99 crore), Andhra Pradesh (Rs 21.23 crore) and others.

In another incident, three people were arrested and 175 cartons of illegal liquor, allegedly being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar, were seized, police said on Monday. Liquor worth Rs 14 lakh were seized by a police team from a truck at the Kali River check post on Sunday, Superintendent of Police (City) Ombir Singh said.

The truck was intercepted by a team led by Station House Officer Anil Kapervan. The liquor was found hidden under goods in the truck, police said. During the investigation, it was found that the liquor was being smuggled from Haryana to Bihar apparently for distribution during the general elections, they said. The three arrested are Shezad, Waseem and Rajnish, police said.

With inputs from PTI

