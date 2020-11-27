One dead, 15 injured in road accident on Mumbai Expressway

A Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus on the way to Mumbai met with an accident near Panvel early on Thursday morning, leading to the death of one passenger and injuries to 15 others.

The bus which was on the way from Kaledhon village in Satara to Mumbai, was hit by an unidentified speeding trailer at 1.30 am on its right side on the Mumbai-Pune Expressway. The trailer driver escaped with it under cover of darkness.

Quick rescue op

Due to a quick rescue operation at the site, many injured passengers were saved. The injured were rushed to MGM Hospital in Kamothe near Panvel. The passenger who died on the spot is said to be a BEST employee.

Maharashtra Minister of Transport Anil Parab said in his tweet, “One person has unfortunately died in the accident and 15 suffered injuries. The injured are being treated in hospitals and an ex-gratia amount of R10 lakh will be given to the family of the deceased.”

Sources said that the impact of the trailer hit was so severe that the right side of the bus was completely damaged. “Most of the passengers were sleeping at the time of the incident. A rescue team of traffic highway police from the nearby Palaspe Traffic Aid Post (TAP), and Delta Force (a local security force) reached the site with an ambulance from the local Lokmanya Hospital.

Cops on duty

The highway police TAPs are entrusted with the job of helping accident victims, regulating traffic at accident spots and removing vehicles that have broken down. As of today there are total 63 Traffic Aid Posts running in Maharashtra which regulate, monitor and control traffic on the highways, and are divided in Thane, Pune and Nagpur regions. Each TAP comprises three sub-inspectors, six head constables, 24 police constables and three drivers.

