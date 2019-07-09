One dead, 9 injured in car accident in Uttarakhand

national

The injured have been admitted to the hospital and are undergoing treatment

Chamoli (Uttarakhand): A car met with an accident on Tuesday that killed one person and nine others were injured. Reportedly, the travellers were on their way to Kunjo village in Chamoli district when their car met with an accident.

In another incident, thirty-three people died and 22 others were injured after a vehicle fell into a gorge in Kishtwar district on Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning. "Thirty-three people have died and 22 are injured in the Kishtwar accident," Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner, Angrez Singh Rana, said.

The incident took place after the driver of a matador coming from Keshwan lost control and the vehicle fell into a gorge. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also took to a social media website, Twitter to express sorrow for the victims of the accident.

The injured were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital. Further details are awaited.

