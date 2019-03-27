One month to go: Marvel releases new Avengers: Endgame posters, featurette

hollywood

Marvel Studios' has just revealed a featurette and character posters of the living and slain Avengers, making fans relive that unfortunate day in Avengers: Infinity War. What's nice is that there's just one month to go for Avengers: Endgame

Black Panther, Captain America and Scarlet Witch. Pictures/Avengers official Instagram account

Guys, just one more month to go and we can meet our beloved superheroes again. Of course, the Avengers are at a lesser strength than they were, *shudder*, but hey, they are going to avenge the death of their friends. Right? We certainly hope so.

To keep things exciting and Avengers fans guessing, Marvel Studios has just revealed the character posters and a short featurette that will take you down memory lane. Caution: It won't be easy for hardcore Marvel fans to see the black and white pictures of the slain warriors. But we can't help but hope that somehow they are resurrected in Avengers: Endgame, and together they kick Thanos' ample behind.

Here are the posters that Marvel released:

View this post on Instagram 1 Month. #AvengersEndgame A post shared by Avengers: Endgame (@avengers) onMar 26, 2019 at 10:13am PDT

Did this send shivers down your spine like it did us? We hate what's become of the Avengers and yet can't wait anymore to see what happens next. It's a vicious circle. Not to forget, Marvel also shared a featurette that has Steve Rogers/Captain America, Tony Stark/Iron Man, Thor, Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow speaking about the past and what's to come.

“We’re in the endgame now.” Watch this brand-new featurette from Marvel Studios’ #AvengersEndgame in theaters in one month. pic.twitter.com/9nj4u8FaVz — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) March 26, 2019

When Tony, who is by the way stuck in space, says, "I know I said no more surprises, but I was really hoping to pull off one last one", it's just hope galore! It would be the understatement of the year to say that we're waiting with bated breath for April 26 to arrive already. One month to go for Avengers: Endgame, guys!

