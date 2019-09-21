MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

One more elephant dies due to Herpes Virus infection in Odisha

Updated: Sep 21, 2019, 14:22 IST | ANI

She is the fourth victim of the deadly Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV), who succumbed to it at 9:51 pm on Friday

One more elephant dies due to Herpes Virus infection in Odisha
One more elephant dies due to Herpes Virus infection. Picture/ANI

Bhubaneswar: A sub-adult female elephant Gouri died allegedly due to herpes virus infection while undergoing treatment at Nandankanan zoo in Bhubaneswar. She is the fourth victim of the deadly Endotheliotropic Herpes Virus (EEHV), who succumbed to it at 9:51 pm on Friday.

"This disease is extremely fatal for elephant calves. Gouri was rescued from Athagarh Forest Division at the age of two months in 2012. In spite of all our efforts, we could not save her. We have 3 adults and one juvenile female elephant left now," said District Forest Officer (DFO) Jayanta Das Nandankanan. Three elephants have lost their life due to this virus within the past month as no vaccine is available in India till now.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

odishawildlife

Female elephant dies allegedly due to electrocution

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK