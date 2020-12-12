'One South Sudan county in likely famine, five staring at starvation'

Malnourished five-month old boy, whose mother canÃ¢Â€Â™t afford food and has trouble breastfeeding, at a feeding centre in Juba. Pic/AP

One county in South Sudan is likely in famine and tens of thousands of people in five other counties are on the brink of starvation, according to a new report by international food security experts.

Nowhere in the world has been in famine since one was declared nearly four years ago in South Sudan's Unity state as civil war raged. Now western Pibor county is feared to have reached that crisis level, the result of massive flooding and deadly violence that has prevented access to aid.

The new report stops short of declaring famine, which would kick aid efforts into higher gear, because of insufficient data. But based on available information, famine is thought to be occurring, according to the Famine Review Committee report released by the Integrated Food Security Phase Classification. That means at least 20% of households are facing extreme food gaps and at least 30% of children are acutely malnourished.

"Considering all the evidence available, famine is most likely ongoing, and we expect a high rate of death in that area," said Chris Newton, a former UN World Food Program staffer with years of experience in South Sudan.

The report says catastrophe conditions are also occurring in five counties in Jonglei, Warrap and Northern Bahr el Ghazal states, where 5% to 10% of the population is facing starvation. South Sudan's government did not endorse the report.

Percentage of kids who are acutely malnourished

