One stabbed to death, two injured admitted to hospital with stab injuries in Delhi

Deceased's father told that there were six boys and out of them one died, two got injured, two boys are in police custody and one is missing

New Delhi: Following a clash with another group, one boy was stabbed to death and two others were admitted to hospital with stab injuries in Patel Nagar area, Delhi. "I got to know that my son, Shubham Tiwari was attacked with a knife in the Patel Nagar area when I was at my place at around 8:05 pm yesterday. I rushed towards a hospital in Patel Nagar and I couldn't find my son there. But I found two injured boys who were Shubham's friends, namely, Shubham Gupta and Lokesh Aggarwal and I put them on a stretcher and they were rushed to another hospital," said deceased's father.

"Later I got to know that my son was admitted to BL Kapoor Hospital, after reaching there I was told that my son was no more. A knife was stabbed into his chest. Shubham used to study in 11th standard. He was heading towards his tuition center when the incident occurred. He had left around 7:00 pm and I was informed about the incident at 8:05 pm," he added. Deceased's father informed that there were six boys and out of them one died and two were reported injured. Two boys are in police custody in connection with the stabbing incident and one is missing. Police probe into this matter is underway.

In another incident, a Bhojpuri singer-cum-food delivery person was allegedly killed a mobile phone by two people. The duo has been arrested by the Vikhroli police in connection with the crime. The deceased is identified as Tej Kumar Ram (22) and had been working with Red Chilli hotel located at Kannamwar Nagar at the time of the incident. The arrested accused have been identified as Darpan Walekar and a minor. Sanjay Joshi, senior inspector, Vikhroli police station, said, "The incident occurred around 9.30 pm on Saturday, when Ram was on his way to deliver an order.

He was waylaid at a subway near Vikhroli Service road." The deceased was heading towards Tagore Nagar to deliver food, and was on his bicycle when two people stopped him. The duo had wanted to rob the deceased of his mobile phone and when he was unwilling to let go of it they started beating him with their hands and later stabbed him several times with a knife. An officer said, "The attackers were thieves and tried to rob him. We have found the two accused and an inquiry in underway."

