One thing off the bucket list for Kartik Aaryan as he shoots with Amitabh Bachchan

Kartik Aaryan, the man who gave us not one but two never-ending monologues on women and the complications of love, has been on cloud nine ever since the success of Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety last year. And after Luka Chuppi struck gold at the box-office too, the actor is flooded with one offer after another. Producers and directors seem to be keen to sign him for their next ventures and it seems stardom has surely arrived at his doorstep.

And the evidence is his recent Instagram post where he posted a behind-the-scene picture with none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan. It's not for a film but for an advertisement, but one thing has been ticked off Aaryan's bucket list. Check out the post right here:

View this post on Instagram Bucket list @amitabhbachchan Sir A post shared by KARTIK AARYAN (@kartikaaryan) onSep 21, 2019 at 8:21am PDT

His fans couldn't contain their excitement and shared some comments on the post. One user wrote, "Hi International Crush," another commented, "The two most handsome are sitting together now." And one fan exclaimed, "Dreams do come true."

Well, Aaryan is surely living his dream and fulfilling it too. On the work front, he's currently one of the busiest actors with as many as four films lined up till 2020, which include Pati, Patni Aur Woh, Imtiaz Ali's untitled film with Sara Ali Khan, Dostana 2 and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2.

