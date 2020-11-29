One-third of COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra from MMR

The number of COVID-19 cases and deaths in Maharashtra is almost the same as last week. On Saturday, the state reported 5,965 new patients and 75 deaths. Out of this, 2,168 patients and 28 deaths were reported in MMR, including Mumbai.

The city reported 1,063 new patients, 17 deaths, and 880 recoveries on Saturday. The recovery rate of the city is 91 per cent. The overall number of active patients is 12,753. The city reported 17 deaths, out of which 12 had co-morbidities. Eleven deaths were above 60 years of age, and six were between 40 to 60 years.

Since last week, the state has been recording an average of 6,000 cases daily, with most cases coming from MMR. In MMR, besides Mumbai, 245 cases were reported in Kalyan-Dombivli, 202 in Thane Municipal Corporation followed by 159 in Navi Mumbai, on Saturday. There were 11 deaths reported in MMR, excluding Mumbai. Pune and Nagpur region reported 18 and 12 deaths respectively, taking the state toll to 75. The cumulative number of cases in the state reached over 18 lakhs and the recovery rate of the state now stands at 92.4 per cent.

18,14,515

Total number of cases in Maharashtra

2,81,874 Total number of cases in Mumbai

10,773 Total number of deaths in Mumbai city

