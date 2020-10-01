Only devastation: As Brazil's wetlands burned, govt did little to help

After hours navigating Brazil's Pantanal wetlands in search of jaguars earlier this month, Daniel Moura beached his boat to survey the fire damage. In every direction, he saw only devastation. No wildlife, and no support from federal authorities.

"We used to see jaguars here all the time; I once saw 16 jaguars in a single day," Moura, a guide who owns an eco-tourism outfit, said on the riverbank in the Encontro das Aguas state park, which this year saw 84 per cent of its vegetation destroyed.

"Where are all those animals now?" This year Pantanal is exceptionally dry and burning at a record rate. President Jair Bolsonaro's government says it has mobilised hundreds of federal agents and military service members to douse the flames. However firefighters, ranchers, tour guides and veterinarians said there are few federal boots on the ground.

"I can't see much federal help; it is basically us here," said Felipe Augusto Dias, executive director of SOS Pantanal, an environmental group.

