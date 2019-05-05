sunday-mid-day

3 songs to have on your playlist or not

1 ME! by Taylor Swift, featuring Brenden Urie of Panic! At The Disco: America's sweetheart is back with a song, typical of her sound. It's fun, it's upbeat and it could be the soundtrack for your summer romance. So plug in and sing along.

2 Light it Up by Marshmello, Tyga and Chris Brown: It's the song to hear if you are down in the dumps, which will have you feeling like you are a bada** bi***. You will be dancing in front of the mirror at midnight.

3 Hello by Parekh & Singh: Ah, so dreamy. And though it reminds us of the French band Phoenix a bit, it's still very much worth a listen. They are performing in the city next week as well, so if you like the sound, go for the gig.

