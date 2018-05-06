Onus on Mehbooba Mufti if report questioning charge sheet in Kathua killing true: BJP

A citizen's group which conducted an individual probe into the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl had claimed that the charge sheet filed by the Crime Branch had discrepancies and the investigation was botched-up



The BJP on Sunday said that Home Minister Mehbooba Mufti's onus to issue a clarification on a report questioning the charge sheet recorded by the police in the Kathua rape and murder case.

A citizen's group which conducted an individual probe into the rape and killing of an eight-year-old girl had claimed that the charge sheet filed by the Crime Branch had discrepancies and the investigation was botched-up. They had demanded a CBI probe in the case.

"If the recent findings questioning the facts of charge sheet are true, then onus lies on the state home minister to clarify," senior BJP leader and party MLC Surinder Ambardar told reporters here.

He was replying to question on whether Mufti, who is the chief minister of the state, should resign in view of the new revelations in the case.

He had also referred to a report by a panel of the Bar Council of India which had said that the local lawyers' body in Kathua had not obstructed the police or the counsel of the victim's family. It also supported their demand for a CBI probe in the matter.

The body of the girl, from a nomadic minority community, was found in Rasana forest on January 17, a week after she went missing while grazing horses in the forest area.

On January 23, the government had handed over the case to the crime branch of the Jammu and Kashmir Police which formed a Special Investigation Team and arrested eight people, including two Special Police Officers (SPOs) and a head constable. Jammu has been tense since the brutal rape and murder of the girl.

