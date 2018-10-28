Open air concerts makes a secret entry into NCPA

sunday-mid-day

The space, located on the NCPA premises â its exact location is still a secret â will begin its debut run with a live performance by Mumbai-based Marshall & the Mischief, an edgy, four-piece alt-rock outfit

In a first, NCPA will be taking its patrons on an exciting journey in an open air concert at its 'secret garden'. The space, located on the NCPA premises — its exact location is still a secret — will begin its debut run with a live performance by Mumbai-based Marshall & the Mischief, an edgy, four-piece alt-rock outfit.

The garden is designed to provide an outdoor quality experience whether it be a jazz night with wine and cheese, a chamber orchestra or an intimate play.



"This space has been around for a while. After we re-did it aesthetically, we realised that it offers something that no place does in this side of town. It is very rare that you can enjoy good quality music with a drink in an outdoor space that doesn't feel like a bar or an overcrowded gig. The intimacy and the experience is what is so unique about this venture," says Farrahnaz Irani, general manager, international music, NCPA.

Irani added that converting the space into a performance hub was a "conscious decision taken by the NCPA to further reach out to audience members". An outdoor space can work well certain genres of music, she says.

WHEN: 7.30 PM onwards

WHERE: The Secret Garden, NCPA, Nariman Point

ENTRY: Rs 1,000

TO BOOK: in.bookmyshow.com

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates