Oppo Reno 10x Zoom review: The most affordable smartphone is a winner

The flagship smartphone is a blend of a unique, beautiful design with powerful hardware.

Screen grab from the official youtube video of OPPO

Oppo in recent years has become an innovative brand that competes with big players in the smartphone market like Samsung and Apple. The Smartphone maker blends a unique, beautiful design with powerful hardware in their products. Recently, the company has launched Oppo Reno 10x Zoom in the market with a starting price of Rs 39,990.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is easily one of the best-looking phones to buy, but what makes the smartphone a better contender in the affordable smartphone segment? Let's find out.

Design

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition, touted to be one of the best-designed phones this year, offers an incredibly smooth curved back panel. Although the smartphone is a large device, it comes with a 3D Gorilla Glass 5 with a frosted, matte-like finish. The device also lacks 3.5mm headphone jack but it does offer stereo speakers and a Type-C port.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition looks great aesthetically and weighs 215 grams, which is substantially heavy to hold and that means the smartphone is not the easiest for one-handed use.

Display

Interestingly, the flagship smartphone comes with a notch-free, hole-free display which is essentially distraction-free. Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition also have extremely slim bezels at top and side of the smartphone. Thus it offers pretty much all display on the front thereby an immersive experience.

With 6.6-inch AMOLED display and Gorilla Glass 6 protection on top, Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition offers FHD+ (2340x1080) display that has vivid with punchy colours and deep blacks.

The flagship smartphone offers a great widescreen experience.

Camera

The pop-up camera of Oppo Reno 10x Zoom houses a 16-megapixel f/2.0 front-facing camera which can be used for face unlock. At the rear side of the smartphone, a 48-megapixel f/1.7 Sony IMX586 sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and a 16-megapixel telephoto lens have been installed.

As the name of the smartphone suggests, the camera system supports 10x hybrid zoom, which enables the user to digitally zoom all the way up to 60x.

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom supports Night mode, Slo-mo video, Google Lens and an Expert Mode. It also comes with a Dazzle Colour feature, which is similar to the Chroma Boost on some Relame devices.

Performance and Software

As the Oppo Reno 10x Zoom Edition is powered by a 2.8GHz octa-core Snapdragon 855 chipset, the smartphone is blazing fast while opening apps and browsing through the UI. Games like PUBG and Asphalt 9 runs smoothly without breaking a sweat. However, the smartphone runs on Android Pie-based ColorOS 6.

The flagship smartphone also comes with stereo speakers that offer a good quality sound. Call quality over the earpiece offers decent clarity.

Battery

Oppo Reno 10x Zoom houses a 4,065mAh battery that lasts an entire day even after constantly browsing social media sites, streaming videos and playing games. The device also supports VOOC 3.0 fast charging, which can fill up to 50 per cent in about 30 minutes and 100 per cent in around 85 minutes.

Verdict

Even though Oppo Reno 10x Zoom is bulky, it is by far one of the best flagship phones launched this year. The device is a powerhouse performer and offers an absolute premium-feeling device at just Rs 39,990. It's one of the best smartphones to buy at an affordable segment.

