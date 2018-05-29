Oprah Winfrey helps Ava DuVernay meet Bono

DuVernay also thanked Winfrey for making the meeting happen, adding she knew the get together with her hero would make her heart "shine and shimmer and sing"



Television and entertainment icon Oprah Winfrey helped film director Ava DuVernay meet U2 frontman Bono. Oprah posted a video of the get together, and said that her A Wrinkle in Time director is one of the Irish rockstar's number one fans.

"My dear friend Ava loves Bono... So as a Birthday, Christmas, Easter, Forever gift I surprised her... With tickets to concert and meet and greet afterwards in Nashville! Sweet moment," Oprah captioned the video, reports aceshowbiz.com.

The filmmaker also shared a photograph from her meeting, saying she has "loved Bono and U2" since she was "a girl".

"I've been guarded and guided by their work in many moments of my life. I first learned about human rights and activism, not through Martin Luther King as he was blandly taught in school, but through the passion of Bono's voice singing of the civil rights icon in the song pride," she wrote

"I named my first narrative film, I will follow, after their song that meant so much to me and my Aunt Denise. She was the one who first introduced me to their music. I played their song 'BAD' on the day I buried her and it helped me lift my head as I drove to the funeral, like a balm for my wounded heart."

The filmmaker said her all-time favourite song from the band was "Drowning man".

"It's not a hit song. It's a heart song. And it lives in mine. In the song, Bono sings the words: take my hand. A moment before this picture was snapped, he reached over and took mine in his. I was breathless and speechless. He and (guitarist) Edge were everything a fan wishes their hero will be upon meeting them. Every single thing," she wrote.

DuVernay also thanked Winfrey for making the meeting happen, adding she knew the get together with her hero would make her heart "shine and shimmer and sing".

