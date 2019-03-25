Original Gully Boy Naezy returns with new single Aafat Waapas

Updated: Mar 25, 2019, 07:55 IST | Sonil Dedhia

Naezy, one of the inspirations behind Ranveer Singh starrer Gully Boy, returns with new single - Aafat Waapas - after a year

A still from Gully Boy; (right) Naezy

When he had burst on the music scene with Aafat in 2014, little had Naved Shaikh aka Naezy imagined that his journey would find a cinematic adaptation in Ranveer Singh's Gully Boy.

A month after the Ranveer Singh-starrer tasted success at the box office, the rap artiste is back with a new single — Aafat Waapas. Naezy, who is returning to music after over a year, says, "Gully Boy's success has instilled faith in me. Many people had written me off since I had not composed for over a year. This song is my way of telling them that I am a success story today and am back in the circuit. Through the track, I have tried to tell my fans that being a rapper is my identity for life."

A hat tip to the 2014 chartbuster, Aafat Waapas, Naezy asserts, is not a "traditional rap song". "I have mixed old school with contemporary to create a balance. So, there are portions where I am singing, interspersed with rapping. After Gully Boy, my audience base has increased. So, keeping that in mind, I have made the song versatile."

