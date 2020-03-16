Orlando Bloom back home from Prague

Orlando Bloom has returned home "safely" in the US after production was suspended in Prague due to the health scare. The actor, whose fiancée Katy Perry is expecting their first child, was sent home to be with his family after the Carnival Row producers decided to pull the plug on filming as a "precautionary measure" because of COVID-19.

Taking to his Instagram stories, he shared, "Hey guys, thank you all for your concern. Just to be clear, our production of Carnival Row season two was suspended by Legendary and Amazon Prime Video as a wise precautionary measure due to the events unfolding globally regarding COVID-19.

There have been no reported cases of COVID-19 on our set or on our production. I feel very grateful to have arrived safely home to my family. Be safe and wash your hands (sic)." Orlando previously revealed he was heading to the US to be "quarantined", after leaving Prague, where they were filming.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever