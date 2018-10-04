Orlando Bloom preparing to propose to Katy Perry?

hollywood

'The Lord of the Rings' actor has not decided on a ring yet, but has been talking about the future, a source close to the actor told People

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry

Seems like Orlando Bloom is thinking about the future and might be preparing to propose to his longtime girlfriend Katy Perry. 'The Lord of the Rings' actor has not decided on a ring yet, but has been talking about the future, a source close to the actor told People.

Bloom was previously wed to model Miranda Kerr. 'He always said he would absolutely get married again, and it seems Katy could be it,' said the source. The two have been reportedly dating for a year. They have been photographed together on many occasions.

Bloom was even spotted in the audience at Perry's Tokyo concert in March. The 'Part of Me' singer, on the other hand, traveled all the way to London just to see her beau perform onstage in The Killer.

