Orlando Bloom thinks he's too old to play Legolas in Lord of the Rings

Orlando Bloom feels it is "great" that Amazon is taking it on, however, it doesn't mean he'll appear in it

Actor Orlando Bloom, who became a household name with his portrayal of Legolas in 'Lord of the Rings', no longer feels that he will be able to play the character again in the Amazon series. The star was promoting his new Amazon fantasy series 'Carnival Row' at the Television Critics Association press tour panel when he was questioned by a reporter if he would be interested in the upcoming 'Lord of the Rings' series.

"I mean, I like to think of myself as ageless, but I don't know where I would fit in that world...They've probably got a 19-year-old kid who's playing that character now," The Hollywood Reporter quoted him as answering.

"It's funny, I remember being on set with [director] Peter [Jackson] 20 years ago now and he was saying, 'Wouldn't it be funny to think about when they want to do a remake of Lord of the Rings,'" said Bloom, who was skeptical at the time. "We were in the midst of this remarkable shoot, and I was like, 'Never going to happen, never going to happen!'."

Bloom, seated with his 'Carnival Row' co-star Cara Delevingne, creator Travis Beacham and showrunner Marc Guggenheim, confessed just how wrong he was. "Here I am working for Amazon and they're re-doing it," he said laughing.

He feels it is "great" that Amazon is taking it on, however, it doesn't mean he'll appear in it.

"I don't know how they're going to approach it. I haven't had any conversations about that but I felt like I have done everything that..." he said.

'Carnival Row' which is set in a neo-Victorian fantasy world where immigrant creatures resettle in human land after their homeland is invaded by man is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video on August 30.

