Orleans Open Badminton: Sameer Verma in semis, Parupalli Kashyap ousted

Apr 01, 2018, 10:44 IST | PTI

Sameer Verma emerged as the lone Indian survivor at the Orleans Open World Super 100 badminton tournament after reaching the semi-finals with a hard-fought win over local hope Lucas Corvee in men's singles competition on Saturday. Top-seeded Sameer, who clinched the Swiss Open last month, saw off eighth-seeded Corvee 17-21, 21-19, 21-15 in a battle that lasted an hour and eight minutes at the Palais des sports.

The Indian will face Netherlands' Mark Caljouw, seeded fourth, next. It turned out to be a disappointing day for fifth seeded Parupalli Kashyap as he lost 18-21, 14-21 to third seeded Rasmus Gemke of Denmark. After battling for 44 minutes, Indian men's doubles pair of Francis Alwin and K Nandagopal also suffered a 21-19, 14-21, 8-21 loss to third seeded German combo of Mark Lamsfuss and Marvin Emil Seidel.

