Oscars 2019: Best picture award goes to Green Book

Producers of Best Picture nominee 'Green Book' Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga accepts the award for Best Picture with the whole crew on stage during the 91st Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, California. Pic/AFP

Los Angeles: 'Green Book' took home the biggest prize for the night afte winning the Oscar for best picture. The film has already won a Golden Globe for best motion picture and a best screenplay at the Academy Awards.

Taking the stage, producer Jim Burke said, "We made this film with love, tenderness, and respect," adding, "And it was all done under the direction of Pete Farrelly,"ÂÂ reported Variety. Farrelly also gave special thanks to Viggo Mortensen, who faced controversy on the campaign trail.

"He's right, this is, the whole story is about love, it's about loving each other, despite our differences, and finding out the truth about who we are, we're the same people,"ÂÂ he said. 'This doesn't start, by the way, without Viggo Mortensen. All these awards are because Viggo and Mahershala and Linda, but it started with Viggo."

The film also saw Mahershala Ali winning an Oscar for best supporting actor. The film also won an Oscar for best original screenplay.

