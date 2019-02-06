Oscars 2019 get diverse line-up of presenters

hollywood

Whoopi Goldberg, Awkwafina, Jennifer Lopez and Daniel Craig will be presenting the upcoming 91st Academy Awards. The Academy of Motion Pictures Arts and Science has announced the first round of Oscars presenters.

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) announced the first list of stars which also includes Awkwafina, Tina Fey, Whoopi Goldberg, Jennifer Lopez, Amy Poehler, Maya Rudolph, Amandla Stenberg, Charlize Theron, Tessa Thompson, and Constance Wu.

Oscar producers Donna Gigliotti and Glenn Weiss said in a statement that more names will be unveiled in the coming weeks. "The Oscar nominees have generated tremendous worldwide attention through their captivating stories, achievements and performances," Gigliotti and Weiss said. "We want to give the public an opportunity to once again experience the moments that have moved us all. It is a celebration of our universal love of movies," they added.

The Oscars also announced that Venezuelan conductor Gustavo Dudamel and the LA Philharmonic will perform during the "In Memoriam" segment of the award ceremony. Earlier, the Academy had said that the ceremony will feature musical performances of the five original song nominees. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper will be performing the song, "Shallow", from their film "A Star Is Born", while "When a Cowboy Trades His Spurs for Wings" from "The Ballad of Buster Scruggs" will be performed by Gillian Welch and David Rawlings.

"The Place Where Lost Things Go" from "Mary Poppins Returns" will be performed by a "surprise special guest" during the telecast, while Jennifer Hudson will take the stage for the Diane Warren-penned "I'll Fight" from the documentary "RBG". Kendrick Lamar and SZA will perform "All the Stars" from "Black Panther". The 2019 Academy Awards will be held on February 24. A replacement of actor Kevin Hart as the Oscars host is yet to be announced by the AMPAS.

