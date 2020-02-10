Oscars 2020: Chris Rock, Steve Martin highlight lack of female nominees

Actors Chris Rock and Steve Martin used their comic skills to point out the lack of female nominees in the directing category at this year's Oscars. Rock said: "There's something missing this year." And they both filled in the blank with: "Vaginas", reports Hollywoodreporter.com.

While Greta Gerwig's "Little Women" was up for best picture, no women were included this year in the category of best director. During Janelle Monae's musical introduction to the show at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, she also commented on the topic. "We celebrate all the women who directed phenomenal films," she said. She also added, "Happy Black History Month!"

On the red carpet, Natalie Portman wore a Dior Haute Couture dress that paid tribute to the snubbed female directors by listing their surnames in gold embroidery down the lapel.

In the Academy's 92-year history, only five women have been nominated for best director. Meanwhile, Martin and Rock also joked about Oscars not having a host anymore. During the introduction, Martin asked why the Oscars don't have a host anymore and Rock quipped: "Twitter".

