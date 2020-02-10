Oscars 2020 complete list of winners: Brad Pitt, Joaquin Phoenix, Renee Zellweger and others win big
The much-awaited award ceremony took place in Hollywood, California. As the show is over, here's the complete list of the winners of 92nd Academy Awards.
For the second time in a row, the Academy and ABC have decided to go host-free for the 92nd Oscars. The 92nd Oscars, Hollywood's grandest celebration kickstarted drawing movie enthusiasts' attention as their favourite celebrities don tuxes and gown and strut the red carpet.
The cast of the South Korean much-acclaimed movie Parasite took away 4 trophies, this was the first time ever the entire cast graced the red carpet of the 2020 Academy Awards at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre on February 9, 2020. While the ladies of the movie are all seen wearing beautiful evening gowns in blue and pink, the director and lead actors look dashing in black tuxedos. After the champagne-filled dinner party hosted a night prior to the award ceremony, the finale night was no less than a star-studded affair. As the show is complete, let's take a look at the complete list of winners of Oscars 2020 (winners in bold):
Best Picture
1917
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Parasite (Winner)
Ford v Ferrari
Best Director
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Winner)
Sam Mendes, 1917
Todd Phillips, Joker
Martin Scorsese, The Irishman
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Best Actor
Joaquin Phoenix, Joker (Winner)
Leonardo DiCaprio, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Antonio Banderas, Pain and Glory
Adam Driver, Marriage Story
Jonathan Pryce, The Two Popes
Best Actress
Cynthia Erivo, Harriet
Renée Zellweger, Judy (Winner)
Scarlett Johansson, Marriage Story
Charlize Theron, Bombshell
Saoirse Ronan, Little Women
Best Supporting Actor
Brad Pitt, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (Winner)
Al Pacino, The Irishman
Joe Pesci, The Irishman
Anthony Hopkins, The Two Popes
Tom Hanks, A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood
Best Supporting Actress
Laura Dern, Marriage Story (Winner)
Florence Pugh, Little Women
Margot Robbie, Bombshell
Kathy Bates, Richard Jewell
Scarlett Johansson, Jojo Rabbit
Best Film Editing
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Ford v Ferrari (Winner)
Parasite
Best Costume Design
Sandy Powell & Christopher Peterson, The Irishman
Mark Bridges, Joker
Arianne Phillips, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Jacqueline Durran, Little Women (Winner)
Mayes C. Rubeo, Jojo Rabbit
Best Production Design
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood (Winner)
The Irishman
1917
Jojo Rabbit
Parasite
Best Sound Mixing
Ad Astra
Joker
1917 (Winner)
Ford v Ferrari
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Best Sound Editing
1917
Ford v Ferrari (Winner)
Joker
Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Best Original Screenplay
Rian Johnson, Knives Out
Noah Baumbach, Marriage Story
Sam Mendes & Krysty Wilson-Cairns, 1917
Quentin Tarantino, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Bong Joon-ho, Parasite (Winner)
Best Adapted Screenplay
Steven Zaillian, The Irishman
Greta Gerwig, Little Women
Taika Waititi, Jojo Rabbit (Winner)
Anthony McCarten, The Two Popes
Todd Phillips & Scott Silver, Joker
Best Cinematography
Roger Deakins, 1917 (Winner)
Rodrigo Prieto, The Irishman
Lawrence Sher, Joker
Jarin Blaschke, The Lighthouse
Robert Richardson, Once Upon a Time...in Hollywood
Makeup and Hairstyling
Bombshell (Winner)
Joker
Judy
Maleficent: Mistress of Evil
1917
Visual Effects
Avengers: Endgame
The Irishman
The Lion King
1917 (Winner)
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (Original Score)
Joker (Winner)
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker
Music (Original Song)
I'm Standing With You from Breakthrough
Into The Unknown from Frozen II
Stand Up from Harriet
(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman (Winner)
I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
Glasgow from Wild Rose
Animated Feature Film
How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4 (Winner)
Animated Short Film
Dcera (Daughter)
Hair Love (Winner)
Kitbull
Memorable
Sister
Live-Action Short Film
Brotherhood
Nefta Football Club
The Neighbors' Window (Winner)
Saria
A Sister
Documentary Feature
American Factory (Winner)
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary Short Feature
In the Absence
Learning to Skateboard in a Warzone (If You're a Girl) (Winner)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
International Feature Film
France, Les Misérables
North Macedonia, Honeyland
Poland, Corpus Christi
South Korea, Parasite (Winner)
Spain, Pain and Glory
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe