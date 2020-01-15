Oscars 2020: Six Scarlett Johansson movies that you should check out

Scarlett Johansson is considered one of the most beautiful women in the world. Over her acting career, she has proven time and again that she's also one of the most brilliant actresses out there. Her impeccable acting prowess has now earned her not one, but two nominations at the 92nd Academy Awards to be held next month.

Scarlett has shown the world that not only can she battle giant spiders, but also save the world alongside the other Avengers. She has been a fearless mother who inspires her child to look beyond war and hate in Jojo Rabbit, and there is no role that seems too difficult for Scarlett. Here are six movies that will make you fall in love with her all over again:

Ghost World (2001)

The screen adaptation of the iconic graphic novel of the same name by Daniel Clowes was filled with witty dialogues and brilliant cinematography. But it also showed Scarlett play an unconventional role. Playing the role of Rebecca along with Thora Birch as Enid in a movie about teenage angst, we loved how bored and indifferent Rebecca is, but at the same time, she's also a girl eager to spread her wings as she experiences life with every passing day.

Lost in Translation (2003)

An Oscar-winning achievement for writer/director Sofia Coppola, the film also put Scarlett Johansson on the map as one of Hollywood's most sought-after talents and helped her earn her first Golden Globe nomination. More than 16 years later, the film and her character -- where she plays Charlotte, a young woman who follows her emotionally absent photographer husband to Tokyo remains one of her peak performances.

Her (2013)

If you thought looks were everything, wait till you've seen, sorry heard, Scarlett ace her role as Samantha, a virtual assistant to Theodore (Joaquin Phoenix). Now that's a voice anyone would fall in love with. Can we really blame Joaquin now? That beautiful husky voice is all the chemistry that the lead pair requires despite them not being in the same room.

Avengers: End Game (2019)

Even though we can't wait to see how Scarlett regales one and all in the upcoming Black Widow, her contribution to the MCU in this film is the one that is forever etched in memory. And why not. After all, it was her sacrifice that led to the Soul Stone being acquired. Such a hero may be gone, but certainly not forgotten.

Marriage Story (2019)

Featuring two Golden Globe and Oscar-nominated performances by its leads, Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson who give two of the finest performances of their career, Marriage Story is a raw depiction of a couple going through a bittersweet divorce. Playing the role of Nicole, a mother dealing with a painful breakup, we can't help but marvel at how real her character and dialogues are. The human side of her relationship with her husband is something that is sure to leave a lasting impression.

Jojo Rabbit (2020)

The eccentric World War II satire is based on a lonely German boy Jojo, whose world view is turned upside down when he discovers that his single mother (played by Scarlett) is hiding a young Jewish girl in their attic.

Winning hearts worldwide and having earned six nominations at the Academy Awards already, Indian audiences can gear up for Scarlett's Oscar-nominated performance as Rosie Betzler that hits theatres this January 31, 2020.

