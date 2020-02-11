Oscars 2020: When the rains almost played a spoilsport

Heavy rains in Los Angeles on Sunday made it difficult for organisers to host the 92nd Academy Awards, but in the end, everything went off smoothly.

Before the start of the show at Dolby Theatre, workers were seen clearing pools of water off the plastic tarp covering the red carpet along Hollywood Boulevard, reports pagesix.com.

A lot of pictures and videos are doing the rounds on the Internet where production crews can be seen running around with long poles to push the water off the edges in huge waves. One can actually also see a bucket at the red carpet to trap falling rainwater.

Sharing an image of the bucket, popular journalist Ryan Parker tweeted: "Fanciest. Rain-bucket. Ever"

In one of the clips, red carpet guests can be heard screaming as the rain leaks through the roof. Amid the rainy weather, Pose star Billy Porter carried a blanket to the Oscars. Porter captioned his image, where he is seen wound up tightly in the blanket, with the tweet: "It's raining in LA and it's cold!!!"

