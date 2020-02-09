Oscars: The top five memorable moments from the 2019 Academy Awards

It was nearly 30 years later in 2019 that the Academy Awards, fondly referred to as the Oscars, went without a host. This move came as a result of comedian Kevin Hart stepping down as the emcee after his past homophobic remarks came to the fore. The Academy then decided to go hostless, and popular opinion is that maybe it wasn't that bad a move.

As per usual, Oscars 2019 gave us countless moments where we laughed, smiled and rejoiced for the winners and nominees. For instance, Spike Lee finally won an Oscar for best adapted screenplay for his film BlacKkKlansman, after having been nominated five times over the past 30 years. So, without further ado, here are our top five memorable moments from the 2019 Oscars.

Maya, Tina and Amy's fake hosting

Three of the most hilarious female comedians took the stage and conquered it at the Oscars last year. Maya Rudolph, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler walked up on the stage amid thunderous applause and fake-hosted the apparently hostless Oscar ceremony. Their sheer wit was met with even more thunderous applause from the audience who looked delighted with the trio.

Olivia Colman blowing a raspberry at the cameras

A screengrab doesn't do justice to Olivia Colman's endearing Oscar acceptance speech and the blowing of the raspberry when she was asked to wrap it up. The brilliant actress won the Best Actress in a Leading Role award for her period black comedy, The Favourite, in which she played the role of Queen Anne to utter comedic perfection. If you don't have the patience, just skip to 3:48 for the big moment.

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's Shallow performance

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper's 'Shallow' performance was indeed anything but shallow. Hailed as one of the hottest performances on the Oscar stage, Lady G and Cooper brought the house down with their act. For fans who couldn't get enough of the pair in their film 'A Star Is Born', this performance acted as the best closure.

A film about menstruation won best documentary

Rayka Zehtabchi's documentary short 'Period. End of Sentence' won fair and square at the 2019 Oscars. The documentary tackled the stigma associated with menstruation in India. "I can't believe a film about menstruation just won an Oscar," Zehtabchi said as she accepted her well-deserved award.

Captain America lending Regina King a hand

Had to go back and rewatch Chris Evans helping national treasure Regina King to the stage. âÂ¤ï¸Â #Oscars pic.twitter.com/RUVKOVkQ98 — Mandi Bierly (@MandiBierly) February 25, 2019

And when can we ever tire of Chris Evans, aka Captain America, being his lovely, chivalrous self? This video goes on to show that the superhero can never hang up his shield, really. It was a sweet gesture on Evans' part to make sure that the 'If Beale Street Could Talk' actor and Best Supporting Actress award winner got to the stage okay.

With the Oscars 2020 airing in India at 5:30 am tomorrow, February 10, we're hoping for even more amazing moments and deserving wins from the much-awaited awards ceremony.

