Otters put up a brave fight to protect their baby from feral dogs in viral video

In an extra-ordinary sight from Madhya Pradesh, an otter was seen putting up a brave front and protecting her baby from a pack of feral dogs. The sight was captured at the Gandhi Sagar Sanctuary that has been making rounds in the social media for quite some time now.

The viral video was shared by forest officer Ravindra Mani Tripathi on Twitter called the scene a ‘great fight’ and ‘rare viewing for humans and explained that it shows a ‘great interaction’ between dogs and otters.

The Great fight



Today morning at Gandhisagar..

Great interaction between dogs and otters.The way elder otter prevents younger one is a great learning.A rare viewing by humans.@rameshpandeyifs @dipika_bajpai

@jayotibanerjee@ @nehaa_sinha @susantananda3 @nehaa_sinha@NatGeo pic.twitter.com/VDrTOLVhrU — Ravindra Mani Tripathi (@RavindraIfs) April 27, 2020

The four dogs in the video are seen standing in the bank of the river and trying to attack a small otter in the water. Soon, two other otters came to the baby’s rescue and put up a fight with the canines.

In another video, that appears to be of the same incident sharing by forest officer Susanta Nanda on Twitter, the elder otter is seen taking the baby to a safe point and joining another otter into running out of the water and scare the dogs. The caption of the video reads, “Otters defending fiercely their baby from feral dogs.”

Otters defending fiercely their baby from feral dogs. Scene from Gandhi sagar Sanctuary, MP. pic.twitter.com/qYYLbvV9WP — Susanta Nanda IFS (@susantananda3) April 27, 2020

The two videos have collectively garnered more than 11,000 views on Twitter with over 300 likes and was retweeted by more than a hundred of users. The users commented on the video saying that they have never seen a sight such as this one.

What do you think about the video?

