Ouch! Karishma Tanna gets operated amid lockdown for her ingrown nail

It has been a tough time for actress Karishma Tanna. If the nationwide lockdown wasn't enough to make her life come to a standstill, she's now at complete bed rest due to her ingrown nail for which she recently got operated. And she has even shared some Instagram stories to confirm the same.

Taking to her Instagram account, she shared some stories where we could see her lying on her bed and watching her favourite episodes and films to divert her attention from the pain that was inflicted upon her. It may make you smile, but also feel sad for her.

Have a look right here:

On the work front, she's all set to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, and the contestants this time include Ada Khan, Amruta Khanvilkar Karan Patel, Shivin Narang, Tejashwi Prakash, Amruta Khanvilkar and Rani Chatterjee, along with comedian Balraj Syal, RJ Malishka and choreographer Dharmesh Yelande.

