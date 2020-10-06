Our investigation was professional, truthful: Mumbai top cop after AIIMS report on Sushant death

Attempts by some people to malign and defame the image of the Mumbai police force have fallen flat and truth has prevailed, said Commissioner of Police Param Bir Singh after AIIMS ruled out foul play in actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), which has received a conclusive report of suicide by the All India Institute of Medical Science (AIIMS), has said it is still investigating the case.

The Mumbai police are now investigating to find the people who spread the negative campaign to prove that Sushant was killed.

'We did a professional job'

Speaking to mid-day, Singh said, "Truth has prevailed. Our investigation was very professional and truthful, and we were convinced that the actor committed suicide. The forensic reports also confirmed that there was no foul play. I welcome that our probe and the forensic reports were upheld by the premier national institute, AIIMS, as per the media reports. Our team of doctors from Cooper hospital and forensic experts also did a professional job."

Both the Mumbai police department and Singh were accused of not handling Rajput's case properly and social media users accused it of hurriedly calling his death a suicide. "Not only the social media users, but some media houses, too, peddled lies about the case. An effort was made to convince the public that Sushant was murdered and we were hiding something, but the truth has ultimately come out," the commissioner said.

Media spread fake news

According to Mumbai police, thousands of fake social media accounts were created after some media houses started running a campaign against the department. These same accounts were also used to spread fake news claiming the actor was murdered and that the Mumbai police department was shielding some influential people.

"It's true, several fake accounts were created on social media to defame the Mumbai police department and a motivated campaign was run by some people. We are verifying the fake accounts, and will take action after the investigation," Singh said. He added that attempts were made to "demoralise and discredit not only the investigating team but the entire police force of Maharashtra."

Speaking on the role of some news channels that called Rajput's death a murder, Singh said, "The retired IPS officers have moved a writ petition before the high court which will examine the role of media."

Speaking about former Bihar DGP, Gupteshwar Pandey, Singh said, "He is senior to me and like a brother." Pandey, who recently took voluntary retirement and joined the JD(U), had raised several questions on the probe by the Mumbai police. Now, he says that he never said Rajput

was killed.

"I have never said that Sushant was killed, in fact the FIR registered in Bihar mentioned abetment to suicide. It was the Mumbai police department that behaved unprofessionally when our team landed in Mumbai to investigate the case. Nobody was cooperating with our team. As far as the AIIMS report is concerned, I have not seen that. Wait for CBI's conclusive report. The agency is investigating the abetment of suicide charge and if it finds any evidence, a murder charge can be added."

