Out Of Love 2: Rasika Dugal ready for the next chapter

After months of being confined at home due to the current scenario, Rasika Dugal is yearning to take in the crisp air of Coonoor where the second season of Disney+Hotstar's Out Of Love will unfold. The unit, led by directors Tigmanshu Dhulia and Aijaz Khan, is slated to leave for a two-month schedule soon.

"It was thrilling to play a role, which was driving the narrative of the show. I got to experience the rigours of a long shooting schedule as I was present in almost every frame," says Dugal of the first instalment that also featured Purab Kohli.

Based on the critically acclaimed BBC One series, Doctor Foster, Out of Love sees Dugal play a physician whose life is rocked by the revelation of her husband's infidelity. "My character, Dr Meera Kapoor, struggled to understand how to react to the revelation that her husband is having an affair with a younger woman. Experiencing Meera's emotionally tumultuous ride is a journey that any actor would desire."

The second outing will take the story forward, with husband Akarsh—essayed by Kohli—set to wed ladylove Alia. Just when she thinks she can play the perfect single mom to her son, she is distraught to know of Akarsh's plans to seek his custody. "I can't wait to sink my teeth into the material of the new season. After being holed up at home for so many months due to the lockdown, I look forward to the beauty of the hills," says Dugal, who also has second seasons of Mirzapur and Delhi Crime lined up.

