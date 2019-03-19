Over 1,000 litres illicit liquor seized in Gautam Buddh Nagar; 41 held

crime

Representational picture

Noida: Forty-one people were arrested in Noida and Greater Noida and over a 1,000 litres of illicit liquor seized in separate incidents on Monday, officials said. Police's crackdown comes amid restrictions clamped under the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha polls.

The arrests were made in Badalpur, Rabupura, Surajpur, Ecotech 3 and Ecotech 1 areas of Greater Noida area, in Jewar, and in Phase 3, Sector 20, Phase 2 areas of Noida city, an official statement issued here stated.

"In total, 41 people have been arrested and 1,019 litres of illicit liquor seized during the day-long operation," police said. Police said they have also seized 13 firearms, including country-made pistols, along with ammunition from those arrested and impounded three stolen cars and four motorcycles during the actions.

The cases were registered against them at respective police stations and further probe was underway. Police in Gautam Buddh Nagar had Sunday arrested at least 29 people in a similar crackdown in the wake of the polls. Gautam Buddh Nagar goes to polls on April 11 during the first phase of the general elections.

