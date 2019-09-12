Over 7000 police personnel deployed for overseeing Ganesh Visarjan in Pune
Nearly 7000 cops, about 169 CCTV cameras, and drones have been deployed for the Ganpati Visarjan immersions across the city in Pune
The Pune police have deployed over 7000 police personnel across the city to ensure the smooth and safe immersion of the idols of Lord Ganesha for the Ganpati Visarjan this year. Besides police personnel, the Pune City police have also installed 169 CCTV cameras and drones, as part of the security arrangements for Ganpati Visarjan immersions in Pune.
Pune police commissioner K Venkatesham said, "Around 8000 personnel, including those from the State Reserve Police Force, Quick Response Team, Striking Force, Riot Control Team and BDDS, will be deployed." Joint Commissioner Ravindra Shisve said that the entire route of the Ganpati immersion across the city has been divided into sectors.
He further said that each sector is headed by an officer of the rank of Deputy CP. Across the city of Pune, seventeen main roads will be closed for traffic during the immersion procession. The Pune police website will also provide live updates about the traffic situation across the city.
Sources from the Pune police also said that this year, only two music bands per Ganpati Mandal has been allowed and so far 87 such 'dhol-tasha' troupes have been given permission. On the other hand, in Mumbai, the police have deployed about 50,000 personnel to oversee the arrangements of Ganesh Visarjan in Mumbai.
While addressing the media persons, Mumbai Police PRO said, "56 roads have been declared as one way. To monitor the crowd more than 5000 cameras all over the city are placed. In three points we are using drones to regulate and monitor the situation; the points are - Juhu Chowpatty, Girgaum Chowpatty, and Powai lake," reports news agency ANI.
This year, there are 5630 Sarvajanik Ganpati Pandals all over Mumbai and more than 32,000 household Ganpati idols. About 129 places have been earmarked for immersion of the Ganpati idols including places such as Girgaon Chowpatty, Dadar Chowpatty, Juhu Beach, Aksa, Versova and Marve beaches. Immersion is also set to take place at several lakes and artificial ponds which are created for the purpose.
With inputs fro ANI
