Over 900 kg of ganja seized; two arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Over 900 kg of cannabis worth Rs 1.92 crore in the grey market has been seized said Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Thursday. The seizure and the arrests were made in Siddipet district of Telangana early on Wednesday. Based on a tip-off that narcotic drugs were being transported illegally, the DRI officials intercepted a goods carrier and made the seizure, a press release from the DRI's Hyderabad zonal unit said.

When inquired about the consignment in the vehicle, the accused stated that they were carrying guava and coconut saplings to be delivered at Zaheerabad in the district, the release said. The officials then boarded the vehicle and noticed gunny bags concealed beneath a load of plants emanated a strong odour.

On a close search, the officials recovered cannabis weighing 962.7 kg packed in 477 brown coloured packets. The contraband was said to be brought from Rajahmundry area of Andhra Pradesh and destined to Zaheerabad. The cannabis has been seized under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985. The two persons in the vehicle have been arrested and the goods carrier has been seized, the release said. Further investigation is on, it added.

