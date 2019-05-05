Over hundred booked for Gadchiroli attack in Maharashtra

crime

During investigations the police came to know that the person behind the attack was named Bhaskar, the Divisional commander of Naxals in the Maharashtra region

Over a 100 people have been booked for the Naxal attack in Gadchiroli in which 15 QRT Jawans and one civilian were killed last week. During investigations the police came to know that the person behind the attack was named Bhaskar, the Divisional commander of Naxals in the Maharashtra region.

There are two separate FIRs are registered against him, one for arson and another for IED blast. Along with Bhaskar, sources said, 99 others have been booked in the case.

According to sources, the criminal conspiracy was hatched by the Central Committee members of CPI (Maoist). The persons have been charged with the intention of unseating the democratically elected government through armed revolution.

An officer said, "We have registered an FIR against the accused under sections 302, 353, 143, 147, 148, 149, 120(B), 427 of Indian penal code and 5/28 of Arms Act, and 4,5 Explosive Act, 135 Mumbai Police Act, and 16, 18, 20, 23 UAP Act has been registered with Police Station Purada. Our special team is looking into the matter."

Milind Teltumbde, an accused wanted by the Pune police in the Elgar Parishad-Koregaon Bhima caste riots case, has also been booked by Gadchiroli police for his alleged involvement in the Gadchiroli attack. According to police, Teltumbde, is the secretary of the Maharashtra State Committee (MSC) of CPI (Maoist) and has been underground for many years.

