Owl found in cockpit of jet airway flight at Mumbai airport

A wide-eyed owl was found on in the cockpit of a Jet Airways Boeing 777 that was parked for the night at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport. The barn owl was discovered when some airline staffers entered the aircraft on Monday morning to prepare it for the day's flight operations.

When the staffers stepped inside the cockpit, they were surprised to see the beige-white coloured owl perched adjacent to the flight commander's seat.

A ground staffer carries a Barn Owl that had entered the cockpit of a Jet Airways Boeing 777 at the Mumbai airport. Pic/PTI

Later, as a staffer approached it, the owl allowed itself to be removed without a fuss and was soon released but not before posing for some excited colleagues clicked selfies with it. A ground staffer informed that the bird may have entered through an open door of the aircraft at night hoping to find some food and later could have been trapped inside the cockpit.

Jet Spokesperson said that it was handed over to the fire service department of the Mumbai International Airport Limited for release.

Not very long ago in the second week of January, a mynah bird was found aboard a Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight while on its way toÂ London. Around 12 hours into the 14-hour flight, the unexpected passenger was found in the business class section of the aircraft.

Mumbai Airport has a slum pocket on the eastern side in the Kurla-Ghatkopar belt which attracts hordes of birds, posing security hazard to aircraft in Mumbai.

