P se Pyaar, F se Faraar first look out now

bollywood

If you have loved Heropanti, Sairaat, Dhadak then you would be stunned by P se Pyaar F se Faraar.

Manoj Tiwari's P se Pyaar F se Faraar's first look is out now and its a must-watch movie of Bollywood as he gives reasons for this statement. The producer Manjo Tiwari said, "It's high time we all must sit together and see the horrible outcomes of caste discrimination that we have let blossom right under our noses. The movie sincerely attempts to initiate a debate on honour killing. If you have loved Heropanti, Sairaat, Dhadak then you would be stunned by P se Pyaar F se Faraar. This movie put forth other layers of those stories. Based on true incidents PSPFSF super effective and authentic in its tone and message."

According to Tiwari the actors in the film will be witnessed in never seen role before. Stellar performances from veteran actors like Kumud Mishra, Jimmy Sheirgill, Sanjay Mishra, Girish Kulkarni, Zakir Hussain, Seema Azmi and endearing debutant Bhavesh Kumar gives an extra edge to this thriller.

The story of the film is based on a true incident in Mathura, where a national level sportsman had to face the repercussion of intercaste marriage, the film is about a young boy falling in love with a girl and the kind of turbulent and violent reactions that follow between their communities. These make the revered city of love turn into a city of extreme hate. The film has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar. It is produced by Dr Jogender Singh under the banner of Ok Movies Production. Music partner of the film is Zee music and movie is Nationwide distributed by PVR Pictures. Directed by Manoj Tiwari P se Pyaar F se Faraar will release on 18th Oct 2019.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates