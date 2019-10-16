'P se Pyaar F se Farraar' is all set to hit Indian screens soon

India is a country which is considered to be highly diverse and Mathura is a heart of our culture but 'P se Pyaar, F se Faraar' is a film which shows the mirror to the society. It's an attempt to bring the revolution in our society. The film highlights the subject of caste and religions disparities and shows how these caste inequalities are still prevalent in society today.

The story of the film is based on true incident in Mathura, where a national level sportsman had to face the repercussion of intercaste marriage. This film depicts the hardship of a sportsman caught in turbulent caste drama.

Bhavesh Kumar, who himself is a national level Discuss thrower learned the nuances of Javelin Throw by observing National champion Neeraj Chopra and expressing his excitement for the film says, "I am eagerly waiting for the release. This film is quite close to my heart as it's my debut also because being a sportsman I loved performing it even it helped me to reminisce my childhood memories how I used to practice in my school days."

Jimmy who will be seen in most unpredictable role expressing his thought for the film says, "I believe in social issue and this is what I always look while selecting the film. I always try to convey a social message by my every film."

"Every song in the film hold beautiful interpretation with having really inspiring lyrics. When first I heard the songs, I was really amazed by it, the songs of the film really inspire to work hard towards your goal," he adds.

Kumud Mishra who is playing a crucial role in the film says, "This film will hit you hard as everything about the film is relatable to the society."

Veteran actor Zakir Hussain said, "I always try to be part of something meaningful and this film is exactly the same and it's important for us to understand the issues still prevalent in our society have to vanish. We have shown many disturbed layers of our fake happy society and I hope it will help to at least make people think over it."

Sacred games fame Girish Kulkarni shares his happiness about the film saying, "I am very happy that I am part of this wonderful film. I really enjoyed doing this film. In this film, I got to work with two very young and new talented artists. Not only them but other veteran and amazing actors whom we enjoy watching on the screen like Jimmy Shergill, Kumud Mishra and Sanjay Mishra. Also, I would like to thank the director of the film for making me part of this film because even today casteism stands like a big problem in our society. This film will bring a change in our society and the perspective of people and will make people treat human beings like human beings."

Sanjay Mishra talking about the film says, "The main thing which intrigued me was the subject of the film, there have been many films made on this subject but after reading the script I got to know it's very different from other and definitely could prove a medicine for our society."

The story of Upcoming sensational film 'P se Pyaar F se Farraar' is based on true incident in Mathura, where a national level sportsman had to face the repercussion of intercaste marriage, the film is about a young boy falling in love with a girl and the kind of turbulent and violent reactions that follow between their communities. These make the revered city of love turn into a city of extreme hate.

In our society, the caste is perhaps the world's longest dominance hierarchy. Even today, people give priority to the caste more than humanity and wealth. Also, Casteism is the major issue of our society which is the mother bed of all the evils that leads Honour Killing, violence, inequality in gender, wealth, education, opportunities etc. The speciality of the film is, it's not just focusing on the honour killing but also covering all these evil aspects.

The objective of the film is to draw the attention of the people against Casteism that it's not prestige but it's a major issue, everyone is facing these days. By this film, makers are trying to spread the message of this evil subject so that it can be vanished from society.

The film has been written by Vishal Vijay Kumar and produced under the banner of Ok Movies production and helmed by Director Manoj Tiwari. It is slated to release on October 18, 2019

