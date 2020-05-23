Paatal Lok: Sudip Sharma is developing the second season; to be led by Jaideep Ahlawat's cop character
With the Amazon Prime show winning praise, sources say creator Sudip Sharma is developing the second season to be led by Jaideep's cop character.
It's not every day that the Indian entertainment industry brings out a show as compelling as Paatal Lok. While the source material of the Jaideep Ahlawat-fronted offering has raised eyebrows — it is inspired by former Tehelka editor-in-chief and rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's book, The Story of my Assassins — the nine-part series has won unanimous praise for astutely mirroring the uncomfortable reality of our society. Now, it has been learnt that the makers are considering developing a second season.
A source close to the project reveals, "Unlike the first part that had its roots in a book, creator-writer Sudip Sharma and the creative team are developing an original plot for the second instalment. The narrative will again revolve around Jaideep's character Hathiram Choudhary as he investigates a new case. Right now, it is at a nascent stage of development."
Sudip Sharma
In an interview to mid-day ahead of the release of the crime thriller, Sharma had discussed the possibility of a sophomore season. "I have a story in mind that I would like to work on, but it all depends [on how things pan out]," he had said.
mid-day reached out to Amazon Prime but did not receive a comment.
