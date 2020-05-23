Paatal Lok: Sudip Sharma is developing the second season; to be led by Jaideep Ahlawat's cop character

It's not every day that the Indian entertainment industry brings out a show as compelling as Paatal Lok. While the source material of the Jaideep Ahlawat-fronted offering has raised eyebrows — it is inspired by former Tehelka editor-in-chief and rape-accused Tarun Tejpal's book, The Story of my Assassins — the nine-part series has won unanimous praise for astutely mirroring the uncomfortable reality of our society. Now, it has been learnt that the makers are considering developing a second season.

A source close to the project reveals, "Unlike the first part that had its roots in a book, creator-writer Sudip Sharma and the creative team are developing an original plot for the second instalment. The narrative will again revolve around Jaideep's character Hathiram Choudhary as he investigates a new case. Right now, it is at a nascent stage of development."

Sudip Sharma

In an interview to mid-day ahead of the release of the crime thriller, Sharma had discussed the possibility of a sophomore season. "I have a story in mind that I would like to work on, but it all depends [on how things pan out]," he had said.

mid-day reached out to Amazon Prime but did not receive a comment.

