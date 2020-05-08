Paatal Lok: The unveiled characters are captivating and so is the storyline

Amazon Prime Video’s all new original, Paatal Lok is already making waves ever since the announcement and then, the trailer assured us that it certainly is the most anticipated show of the time. The unveiled characters are captivating and so is the investigative- thriller storyline.

Taking to their social media handle, Prime Videos also posted the posters of each character and we are truly, stunned! They wrote, “Paatal Lok ka poora rahasya samajhne ke liye yahan ke sabhi praaniyon se milna zaruri hai. New series, May 15 #PaatalLokkeLog”

Here, let’s take a look at all the characters which will take us through this gateway of hell in Paatal Lok:

Hathiram Chaudhary played by Jaideep Ahlawat:

Washed out but unwavering from his line of duty, Inspector Hathiram Chaudhary will teach you a brilliant lesson in the game of survival. Watch the multi-faceted Jaideep Ahlawat take all the crimes of Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok, head on from May 15, on Amazon Prime Video

Sanjeev Mehra played by Neeraj Kabi:

Watch the versatile actor Neeraj Kabi take you through the rise and fall of the fourth estate in Paatal Lok. The trailer gives you a glimpse but there’s a lot more to him.

Hathoda Tyagi by Abhishek Banerjee:

Ruthless serial killer Hathoda or Vishal Tyagi with a dark past? Watch Abhishek Banerjee play the scariest antagonist the world has seen in the series.

Chaaku played by Jagjeet Sandhu:

Cold-hearted or simply passionate about his knife? Jagjeet Sandhu plays a remorseless killer Tope Singh a.k.a Chaaku in Paatal Lok.

Kabir M by Aasif Khan:

Hiding his true identity to achieve a larger scheme or vying to survive in a cruel world? Asif Khan as Kabir M will make you question the truth in Paatal Lok.

The makers kickstarted the unveiling by releasing the teaser followed by character posters of Jaideep Ahlawat, Abhishek Banerjee and Neeraj Kabi, back to back. The trailer as been receiving appreciation from all across and gives an insight into the storyline of Paatal Lok which will definitely walk you through the gateway of hell.

The highly anticipated Amazon Original Series by Sudip Sharma, (writer of NH10 and Udta Punjab) is set to make viewers have a whole different experience of hell on 15th May 2020.

