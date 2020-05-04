Paatal Lok Trailer: This seems to be an explosion waiting to happen

What is so fascinating about the world of crime that filmmakers keep exploring its grit and gore? And how does a filmmaker ensure he attempts to say something nobody has said before? Paatal Lok walks on a tight rope, a show that has been created by Sudip Sharma and produced by Anushka Sharma's Clean Slate Filmz.

The ensemble is solid- Jaideep Ahlawat, Gul Panag, Abhishek Banerjee, Neeraj Kabi, and Vipin Sharma. The biggest surprise package seems to be Banerjee, who was only exploited for his comic chops but plays a dreaded gangster in this show. He has all the opportunity to explode with such a delicious character that seems to be menacing and merciless. And of course, the always reliable Ahlawat seems to be having the time of his life in such ferocious characters.

Have a look at the trailer right here:

The plot of four assassins arrested on the charges of attempting to eliminate a journalist sounds crackling, and so does the milieu, and so does the fact that Anushka Sharma proves why she's one of the most fearless and fascinating producers in the business currently. The trailer also indicates this isn't going to be an easy watch and echoes the same narrative that the production house adapted in Sharma's NH10. But it also seems to be a show that makes you want to discover its language at least once, even if you have seen the world and the people before, albeit differently yet similarly. Let the lawlessness take over on May 15!

Talking about the show, Sudip Sharma stated, "Paatal Lok is every creator's dream. This is an Indian story at heart but with great global appeal thanks to the themes it portrays and the characters it presents. I am pleased that alongside Clean Slate Filmz, I get to make my digital debut on Amazon Prime Video, a global streaming service that is home to some of the best creators of our time, making award-winning content. I am positive Paatal Lok will keep viewers from around the world at the edge of their seats till the very end."

Karnesh Sharma, Producer, Clean Slate Filmz, added, "It has been our consistent endeavor to disrupt Indian entertainment space with breakthrough content. This year, as Clean Slate Filmz completes 5 years, we are happy to announce our upcoming Amazon Original Series Paatal Lok, in association with Amazon Prime Video. The show has been a labor of love, and I hope audiences across the globe experience the same joy we did creating it!"

