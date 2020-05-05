Paatal Lok: Why this upcoming show promises to be worth a watch!

Call it nothing but the sheer herd mentality of the makers that every now and then we see something banal on the OTT platform disguising itself as bold after the cult of Sacred Games. This is why some of the shows over the past few months have stuck like a sore thumb! There's a glimmer of hope in the form of Amazon Prime Video and Clean Slate Filmz's Paatal Lok, which is much more than what you see in the trailer.

The promo shows promise and so does the ensemble. It's all set to be out on May 15 but going solely by what we have seen so far, here are the reasons why this series promises to be a must-watch:

1. Jaideep Ahlawat

Jaideep Ahlawat has been exploding on the celluloid ever since we saw him in the 2012 gangster drama, Gangs of Wasseypur. Eight years later, he proceeds towards the other side of the law and is hell-bent on tracking down the gangsters that have attempted to assassinate a renowned journalist. Expletives flow like poetry from his mouth, and so does the language of rural India. Here's an actor that can arrest you merely by his presence and make you root for him, even if you don't exactly know what his intentions are!

2. Abhishek Banerjee

Talking of herd mentality of Bollywood, Banerjee, who rose to instant fame with the staggering success of Stree, was cast again in comical roles in films like Bala and Dream Girl and has already signed Dostana 2, again a comedy. In Paatal Lok, the trailer begins with a glimpse of his character, and we directly meet him in jail. He's one of the assassins and a rather remorseless one. Sudip Sharma, the creator of the show, makes a fine casting decision that should live up to the expectations.

3. The Theme

Ram Gopal Varma has mastered the theme of gangsters with classics like Satya, Company, and Sarkar. Anurag Kashyap carried it forward and it now stops at the office of Clean Slate Filmz. This genre gives the actors involved a major room to improvise and nail it with their gritty performances. But this is one genre that can go terribly wrong too. Good thing the trailer suggests the show tilts slightly towards the former. This could be the surprise package of the year!

Watch the trailer right here:

4. Clean Slate Filmz

Anushka Sharma is as fearless as a producer as she's as an actor. She's driven by her instincts and the star purposely opts for esoteric subjects others would look at with disdain. From the makers of Pari, NH10, and Phillauri, comes Paatal Lok, and the production house continues to solely fascinate by their choices of subjects, and that's half the battle already won. The remaining will unfold on May 15!

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news